Shooting in central Phoenix sends a man to the hospital, PD says

article

The Brief A shooting unfolded in Phoenix near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road on Sept. 5. A man has life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Police are looking into what led up to the incident.



A man has serious injuries after being shot in central Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, police say.

The Sept. 5 shooting unfolded in a neighborhood near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:30 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man has been rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson.

No suspect information was released. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Map of where the shooting happened: