Shooting in central Phoenix sends a man to the hospital, PD says
PHOENIX - A man has serious injuries after being shot in central Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, police say.
The Sept. 5 shooting unfolded in a neighborhood near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:30 p.m.
"Officers arrived and located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man has been rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson.
No suspect information was released. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.