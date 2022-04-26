Phoenix driver hits and badly injures 2 pedestrians, FD says

article

Two people are fighting for their lives after being hit by a car in Phoenix on the night of Tuesday, April 26, the fire department says.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas says at around 8 p.m. near 32nd and Yale streets, they got reports of a car hitting two pedestrians. Once crews arrived, Douglas says they found men lying in the road.

They were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene for the investigation, police confirm.

