Child injured in Goodyear hit-and-run near Estrella Parkway and Elliot Road, police say

A child on a bike was seriously hurt in a Goodyear hit-and-run on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 26, the police department said.

The crash happened near Estrella Parkway and Elliot Road around 2:45 p.m. Police haven't detailed the extent of the child's injuries, but educators from the school the 8th grader attended say they were seriously hurt.

Police are searching for the driver of a white, full-sized Ford truck that likely has damage to its front right headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call 623-932-1220.

Liberty Elementary School District's Principal Lynzee Booras released a statement to parents via email saying, in part, "Dear Estrella Mountain Families, After school was dismissed today, an eighth grade student who was walking home was hit by a vehicle. That student was seriously injured and is currently being treated in the hospital. Goodyear Police are handling the investigation of this incident. The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority and we appreciate our community’s concern. All children react differently to a situation such as this."

Booras offered advice for parents when talking to their children about this incident, and said there will be counselors on campus the following day to speak with.