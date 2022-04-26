Man badly hurt following shooting at Tempe apartment

Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting during the overnight hours on April 26 in Tempe.

The shooting reportedly happened at an apartment complex near Apache and McClintock, and police responded to the scene at around 4:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, police officials say they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was later taken to the hospital.

Investigators say a woman heard her car alarm going off, and went outside with her handgun. She confronted a man breaking into her car, and eventually shot the man.

An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Other Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news