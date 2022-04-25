$1.25M worth of fentanyl, meth, heroin recovered by authorities in Phoenix, DEA says

article

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Phoenix announced the arrest of a man on April 25 who is facing a slew of drug charges and is accused of being involved in a drug trafficking organization.

Luis Ronaldo Nieblas-Beltran is accused of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, sale or transportation for sale of a narcotic drug (fentanyl powder) in an amount over the statutory threshold, possession of a narcotic drug (fentanyl pills) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold, possession of a narcotic drug (fentanyl powder) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold, possession of a narcotic drug (heroin) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold, possession of a dangerous drug (meth) for sale.

Authorities say on Nov. 19 of last year, they learned Nieblas-Beltran provided another person with a "large amount" of fentanyl powder. About 10 kilograms of powder were handed over to authorities from the man who reportedly got it from Nieblas-Beltran.

On March 10 of this year, the DEA says it learned Nieblas-Beltran was getting ready to deliver a "large quantity" of fentanyl.

"Investigators responded to a location where Nieblas-Beltran stored illegal drugs and the State alleges that investigators recovered approximately 20 kilograms of fentanyl powder, approximately 74,000 fentanyl pills, 6.5 pounds of heroin, and 84 pounds of methamphetamine. The State further alleges that the total estimated value of the recovered drugs is $1,256,500," the DEA says.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA in Phoenix, the Tempe Police Department, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

