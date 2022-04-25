Woman killed, man hurt following shooting at Phoenix apartment complex, police officials say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a woman is dead, following a shooting at an apartment complex on the night of April 24.
According to a statement released on the morning of April 25, the incident happened south of 27th Avenue and Glendale. At around 11:15 p.m. on April 24, police responded to a shooting call in the area, and when officers arrived, they found a woman and a woman with gunshot wounds.
"Officers experienced a chaotic scene as multiple on-lookers were yelling and ignoring officers’ commands," read a portion of the statement.
The woman, identified by police as 43-year-old Tokeita Renee Johnson, was declared dead by fire officials on scene. The adult male, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police did not release his identity.
"There are no suspects in custody and no suspect description to release currently. The investigation is ongoing," read a portion of the statement.
Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.
Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).
Silent Witness
https://www.silentwitness.org/
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.
Other Arizona Crime Stories
- 19-year-old accused of shooting, killing man in north Phoenix
- Woman killed, man injured in shooting near I-17 and Cactus; suspects wanted
- Police investigate deadly shooting near adult day care center in Phoenix
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Advertisement