Woman killed, man hurt following shooting at Phoenix apartment complex, police officials say

Phoenix Police officials say a woman is dead, following a shooting at an apartment complex on the night of April 24.

According to a statement released on the morning of April 25, the incident happened south of 27th Avenue and Glendale. At around 11:15 p.m. on April 24, police responded to a shooting call in the area, and when officers arrived, they found a woman and a woman with gunshot wounds.

"Officers experienced a chaotic scene as multiple on-lookers were yelling and ignoring officers’ commands," read a portion of the statement.

The woman, identified by police as 43-year-old Tokeita Renee Johnson, was declared dead by fire officials on scene. The adult male, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police did not release his identity.

"There are no suspects in custody and no suspect description to release currently. The investigation is ongoing," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

