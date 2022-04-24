Drug-laced wedding food, family of 4 murdered, a viral bedroom sign: this week's top stories

article

A family of four was murdered, a bride and her caterer reportedly laced wedding food with drugs, a dog sitter was accused of animal abuse, and a boy's body was found in the woods by a mushroom hunter. These are the top stories that interested you the most from April 17-23.

1. House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign: When a woman listed her family’s rural home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. "I have a sense of humor this is 50% sarcasm and 50% raunchy and my husband is the exact same way," she explained.

The home is listed on Zillow for $420,000 and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Credit: FOX News)

2. Police identify family of 4 murdered in Minnesota: "You know, one of the things that, going through to the house, that our officers indicated – part of it that was really hard for them – was that the walls all had photos of the family."

Picture of husband, wife and their two kids who were among five relatives found dead in a Duluth home Thursday. Photo courtesy of male victim’s sister.

3. Bride, caterer arrested after guests get sick off drug-laced wedding food, deputies say: A female guest reportedly told fire officials that the food was laced with marijuana. Another guest said that he was feeling "ill and high," according to the report, and that he wanted to press charges against the people responsible for possibly lacing his food.

Danya Glenny (bride), Joycelyn Bryant (catering manager)

4. Physician assistant stalks ex-girlfriend for 3 days before murdering, mutilating her husband, reports say: Authorities and loved ones made the gruesome discovery during a welfare check after he did not show up for work as a physician assistant at a hospital, according to the report.

5. Florida dog named 'TobyKeith' breaks record as oldest in the world: According to the Guinness Book of World Records (GWR), a Chihuahua named TobyKeith from Palm Beach County achieved the title at 21 years and 66 days old.

Credit: Guinness World Records

6. Phoenix police officer bitten by Albertsons grocery store worker: A police officer is recovering after being bitten at an Albertsons grocery store in north Phoenix.

7. I-10 pursuit near Eloy ends in deadly crash with tractor-trailer; 3 killed, driver arrested: An 18-year-old man from Phoenix has been arrested after he allegedly drove an SUV carrying eight other people head-on into a semi truck during a chase on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak.

8. Dollar General store manager fired over viral TikTok's on difficult hours, staff shortages: "I want fair treatment for Dollar General employees," the former manager said. "I want fair wages for them."

9. Dog sitter arrested for kicking, punching dog after abuse is caught on video, police say: On April 18, the department got a report of animal cruelty. The owner had a video of the alleged abuse, showing the suspect, 36-year-old John Wyman, kicking and punching the dog.

10. Body of young boy found by mushroom hunter: The body of a young boy who may have died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana, and state police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in identifying the child.