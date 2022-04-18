Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
6
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Body of young boy found by mushroom hunter in southern Indiana woods

Published 
Updated 2:25PM
U.S.
Associated Press
Wooded area article

FILE - Generic image of a heavily wooded area. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

SALEM, Ind. - The body of a young boy who may have died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana, and state police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in identifying the child.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said that the body of the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, was found Saturday night in the heavily wooded area of Washington County not far from a roadway.

Huls said the agency does not know the name of the boy, who he described as a Black boy who is 4 feet tall, with a slim build and short hair.

Huls declined to give any details, including the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing when his body was found. But he said it appeared the boy died within the last week.

He also appealed to the public to provide any information about the boy, saying somebody knows who the child was or knows the names of his parents or guardians.

"There’s somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that’s not there and were expecting to come," Huls said. "There’s family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child."

Police have established a toll-free national tip line and ask that anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call 1-888-437-6432.

"That is our No. 1 goal at this point, is to find out the identity and the name of this child," said Huls.