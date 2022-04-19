Expand / Collapse search
Florida dog named 'TobyKeith' breaks record as oldest in the world

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:49AM
Pets and Animals
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida dog named 'TobyKeith' breaks record as oldest in the world

A furry Florida resident has broken the record as the oldest dog alive!

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A furry Florida resident has broken the record as the oldest dog alive!

According to the Guinness Book of World Records (GWR), a Chihuahua named TobyKeith from Palm Beach County achieved the title at 21 years and 66 days old.

TobyKeith was born on January 9, 2001.  According to GWR, the dog's owner, Gisela Shore, has been with him for the majority of his life after adopting him from an animal shelter when he was just a few months old. 

"I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer," Gisela said. TobyKeith's former owners had named him Peanut Butter, but Gisela later changed it.

TobyKeith is mostly healthy besides a heart condition that his owner says doesn’t give him too much trouble. In fact, the adorable pooch surpassed the lifespan of the breed which is normally between 12 and 18-years-old.

His owner believes his good health is from a combination of a healthy diet, regular exercise and of course, a loving home. 

According to GWR, the oldest dog ever recorded was an Australian cattle-dog named Bluey that lived in Australia. Bluey lived for 29 years and 5 months. 

