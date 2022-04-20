Florida bride, caterer arrested after guests get sick off drug-laced wedding food, deputies say

article

A Seminole County bride and a wedding caterer were arrested after deputies say several wedding guests were served food laced with drugs.

The bride, Danya Glenny, is facing charges including tampering, culpable negligence and delivery of marijuana. Joycelyn Bryant, who reportedly catered the wedding, is facing the same charges.

On Feb. 19, deputies responded The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood after a guest at Glenny's wedding reportedly began "feeling weird." The guest told deputies that he felt like he "had drugs inside him" after only consuming food and wine.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis vs. Disney: What happens if legislature eliminates Reedy Creek Improvement District?

First responders on the scene treated several people who were complaining of stomach pains and vomiting. A female guest reportedly told fire officials that the food was laced with marijuana. Another guest said that he was feeling "ill and high," according to the report, and that he wanted to press charges against the people responsible for possibly lacing his food. He, along with other guests, were taken to South Seminole Hospital for treatment.

Danya Glenny

During the investigation, the catering company was identified as Joycelyn's Southern Kitchen.

MORE NEWS: WATCH: Dolphins follow Florida police boat

Joycelyn Bryant

TRENDING: Florida dog named 'TobyKeith' breaks record as oldest in the world

Deputies spoke with Glenny and another person and asked if she had consented to or requested that the food contain marijuana. The report states that she stared at the deputy with a blank expression before saying no. Deputies then tried to locate the catering manager, Bryant, but the staff had already left.

Several samples of glassware and food were collected from the party to be tested, including chocolate covered strawberries, pudding ‘shot’ desserts, and lasagna.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.