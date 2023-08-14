Phoenix family left shaken after bullet holes pierce the walls of their children's bedrooms

A Phoenix family is left terrified after a stray bullet struck their home, traveled through three walls, and just barely missed their twins' heads by a matter of inches on Aug. 12.

This all happened in the middle of the night while they were sleeping near 11th Avenue and Greenway Parkway. It appears somebody fired at least five rounds with one of the bullets striking the second-floor bedrooms.

The family's message: this was a freak accident that could have happened to anyone.

"The bullet entered here from the outside then went through this wall and then continued through to the second bedroom right there and then ended up right there," Collin Ross explained.

He, his wife Lisa, and their three children are left shaken after the stray bullet pierced both their two-year-old twins' bedrooms around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

"One bullet could have taken out half my family. It was within a foot of their heads, and it’s just hard to even think about right now," Collin said.

His family has gotten used to the constant racing and road rage noise on Greenway Parkway, so after they heard the gunshots, they did a quick scan downstairs and went back to bed.

It wasn’t until the next morning when they went to wake their twins on the second floor that they noticed the holes in their walls.

"My wife discovered it, and she was hysterical she called the police, and they came out shortly after, and then I came back home and I saw the holes and how close it was to our kids. It was certainly frightening yeah," Collin said. "It's hard to sleep after that."

Phoenix Police removed the bullets from the walls, but later that night, the couple found more bullets and shell casings outside along their brick fence.

"If you fire a gun, you better know that your bullet is going to go somewhere and always know your background, even if you are shooting into the air, it’s going to come down somewhere. Be cautious," Collin said.

The family wants justice. But, in the meantime, and for peace of mind, they’ve ordered bulletproof panels which they’ll place along the wall behind each of the children's cribs. It's something Collin says he never thought he’d have to do as a parent.

"We have an issue on Greenway with a lot of road rage daily. A lot of speeding. So, I don’t know if it means a traffic light or traffic cams, or more police presence in the area," he said. "That might help with the issues on Greenway in this area."

For now, Phoenix Police say the case remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).