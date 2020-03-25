Phoenix Fan Fusion postpones May event amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials with Phoenix Fan Fusion announced Wednesday that its annual event, originally scheduled for May 21 to 24, has been postponed.

Phoenix Fan Fusion's decision to postpone the event to September 25 to 27 took place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Considering the current degree of uncertainty, and after consulting with the Phoenix Convention Center and City of Phoenix officials, we feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us," read a portion of the statement.

The pandemic has had an impact on many events in the Valley. Organizers of Chandler's Ostrich Festival, Luke Days, and Phoenix Pride, among other events, have cancelled or postponed their events as a result of the pandemic.

