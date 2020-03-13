Valley event cancellations, closures mount amidst coronavirus pandemic

article

More and more events across the Valley are now affected by the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Great Wolf Lodge

A spokesperson for Great Wolf Lodge says all of its resorts will close, starting at 2:00 p.m. on March 15. The resort has plans to re-open on April 2.

According to its website, guests with reservations between March 15 to April 1 will have their reservations automatically cancelled. A full refund will be provided. Guests with reservations between April 2 and April 17 will be able to modify their booking, and apply their deposit to any future stays up through November 18.

Great Wolf Lodge has a location in Scottsdale.

Luke Days

Luke Air Force Base announced Friday its Luke Days 2020 Airshow that was scheduled for March 21-22 has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Ostrich Festival

On Friday, officials with the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival say the annual festival will be postponed, for the first time in 32 years.

Officials say they are working with the City of Chandler to find an alternative date for the festival. All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled festival, but refunds will be given at a later time for festival goers who can no longer attend the festival on the rescheduled date.

"This was not an easy decision and certainly not one we took lightly,” said Terri Kimble, President and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, in the statement.

The festival was originally set to take place from March 13 to March 15.

Phoenix Art Museum

Officials with the Phoenix Art Museum announced Friday the cancellation of all on-site and off-site museum programs and events, including daily public and school tours, until April 3.

The museum itself, meanwhile, will remain open as a "place of calm and respite".

City of Phoenix

Mayor Kate Gallego announced that all Phoenix Senior Centers will be closed until further notice, beginning on Friday. In addition, all public programs at city libraries will be halted immediately, and City Hall will be open for essential business only, starting on Monday.

Phoenix Pride

Phoenix Pride (From Archive)

On Friday, officials with Phoenix Pride announce they are postponing the annual LGBTQ+ parade and festival that were originally scheduled for April 4 and 5.

The decision to postpone the event was announced Friday afternoon. As recently as Tuesday, officials vowed to hold the event as scheduled.

In a statement, event officials say the parade and festival will be rescheduled for the fall, but no specific dates were provided.

According to the Phoenix Pride website, pride parades are traditionally held during the month of June to commemorate an LGBTQ+ rights protest that happened in June 1969. Phoenix Pride officials say normally, they hold their annual parade in April for heat-related reasons.

