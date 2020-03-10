Pride Parade in Phoenix to move forward with additional precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

article

Officials with Phoenix Pride say the annual LGBTQ+ pride parade event will move forward as scheduled.

According to a statement, officials say both the Phoenix Pride Festival, scheduled to take place from April 4 to 5, along with the parade that is scheduled for April 5, will continue as planned.

"Phoenix Pride will continue to monitor daily developments regarding the virus and is fully committed to instituting additional steps to help safeguard the health and safety of our guests and participants, as needed," officials said.

According to the Phoenix Pride website, Pride Parades are traditionally held during the month of June to commemorate an LGBTQ+ rights protest that happened in June 1969. Phoenix Pride officials say they hold their annual pride parade in April for heat-related reasons.

Related Links

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Advertisement

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Additional Information

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.