Phoenix FD: Crews battle vacant, engulfed mobile home

article

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a vacant, engulfed mobile home Monday night.

Crews found the empty, boarded up mobile home at 744 W. McNeil St. The fire burned through the floor, making it hard for crews to get in and battle the flames.

There were also exposed homes to the east of the home.

Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Department

"Companies coordinated to protect exposures and stop the fire on the interior of the building," the fire department said.

No firefighters were injured and one person, unrelated to the fire, told police they had a heart issue and was evaluated by EMS on scene.

The fire is under investigation.