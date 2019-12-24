Phoenix Fire: About 17 people displaced from home on Christmas Eve due to apartment complex fire

article

Phoenix Fire officials say they expect about 17 people will be displaced from their homes on Christmas Eve, due to a fire at an apartment complex.

According to a statement, the fire happened on Monday near 35th Avenue and Peoria, just west of Metrocenter. In all, eight units were involved, but fire crews managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other units.

Three people were rescued from a second-floor balcony, but no one was hurt, according to fire officials.