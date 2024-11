The Brief A body was pulled from a Phoenix canal on Nov. 23. The Phoenix Fire Department said the person was beyond resuscitation. It happened near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road.



A body was found in a canal, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.

Rescue teams pulled the body from the water near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Phoenix Fire said the body was beyond resuscitation.

Canal paths were closed as the body was pulled out of the canal and for an ensuing investigation.