Phoenix fire department uses e-bikes to cut mountain rescue times

The Brief The Phoenix Fire Department is deploying e-bikes to reach stranded hikers faster during mountain rescues. Officials hope the new e-bikes will reduce response times by at least 50% and save crews energy in extreme heat. The bikes will be located at stations in north and south Phoenix for use on any traversable trail in the city.



Following a busy summer of heat calls, the Phoenix Fire Department is using a new tool to reach stranded hikers faster at South Mountain.

The Phoenix Fire Department is utilizing e-bikes with the hope of reducing response times by at least 50%, which could end up saving lives.

‘Time is of the essence’

What they're saying:

During a mountain rescue, every second counts.

"Whether it's heat related or, say, natural, a fall off a bike, got bit by a snake or something like that. Time is of the essence. We need to get there as fast as we can," said Capt. DJ Lee of the Phoenix Fire Department.

The Phoenix Fire Department is coming off of a busy summer of rescue calls.

"We've had over 100 mountain rescues this year already," Lee said.

And with temperatures climbing even now in October, they’re implementing a new way for technical rescue teams to respond to those calls even faster.

"We have some new e-bikes out there that we utilize to help us as another tool in our toolbox to help make patient contact extremely fast," Lee said.

E-bikes are being introduced at north and south Phoenix fire stations to cut response times for mountain rescues.

Dig deeper:

Lee says the main goal is to significantly cut down on response times.

"We've had certain rescues where it's been about a three-mile hike just to get to where the patients are," Lee said. "We hope to cut down our times by 50% or more by utilizing these e-bikes."

The bikes can also get crew members to patients faster to assess what they need.

"We can get to the patients superfast, make patient contact, evaluate them, actually start cooling measures with the I.V. therapy," Lee said. "We can dictate whether or not we're going to utilize a helicopter and fly them out quickly, or if we need to utilize a basket and carry them out."

Keeping crews safe

Lee says the bikes not only save crews time, but energy when temperatures climb.

"Three miles on a bike goes way faster than hiking three miles, especially with 40 pounds on your back," Lee said.

What's next:

Phoenix Fire says the bikes will be at stations in both north and south Phoenix, so crews can utilize them on any traversable trails throughout the city.