Phoenix Fire rescues three hikers from Camelback Mountain in one afternoon for 'heat-related issues'

Phoenix Fire crews held three back-to-back rescues on Camelback Mountain as hikers braved the extreme heat to kick off Labor Day weekend.

Crews responded to hikers suffering from heat-related ailments on different areas of the mountain.

One 30-year-old woman had heat-related issues on Echo Canyon Trail, and crews were able to safely take her down to the trail. She was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Another 30-year-old woman overheated on top of the mountain, and was eventually flown down to safety. She was also taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

Crews responded to another report of a 49-year-old man who had heat-related problems on a trail. He was flown by helicopter down the mountain and refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Phoenix Fire Department is asking for hikers to remember to take all the necessary safety precautions while out during the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, the city broke another temperature record for Sept. 5 with a high of 114°. This is the second day in a row that Phoenix has broken a heat record.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

