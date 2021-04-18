Phoenix firefighter, hiker stung by bees during rescue on Camelback Mountain
PHOENIX - A firefighter and hiker suffered multiple bee stings during a rescue along Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain on Sunday.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to the mountain for reports of a "hiker in distress," the department said on April 18.
As crews made their way up the mountain, they encountered a swarm of bees, resulting in a firefighter and a hiker in his 40s being stung.
Both the firefighter and hiker are in stable condition.
The hiker who was in distress, a 50-year-old man, is in stable condition and walked down the mountain.
Echo Canyon Trail is closed at this time.
