Phoenix firefighters respond to HAZMAT situation

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say their crews are responding to a HAZMAT situation.

The incident is unfolding in the area of 47th Street and Van Buren. According to officials, firefighters were sent to the area following reports of an individual who may have overdosed on an unknown substance.

When crews arrived at the scene, however, officials say that the individual claimed he was in possession of a dangerous substance.

"Hazardous material crews were dispatched and have now arrived on scene. They have isolated the area, and will begin the process of determining if the substance is dangerous," read a portion of the statement.

Map of the incident scene