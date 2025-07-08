Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Tonto Basin, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

Phoenix man allegedly held his girlfriend captive; '16 and Pregnant' star arrested l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 8, 2025 10:02am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (MCSO; Rome PD)

From a Phoenix man accused of holding his girlfriend captive for weeks to a former reality television star accused of involuntary manslaughter, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 8.

1. Woman allegedly held captive for weeks

Phoenix man accused of holding his girlfriend captive for weeks
A 36-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting his girlfriend, reportedly holding her captive for at least two weeks. Timothy James Wood was arrested after the woman escaped to a neighbor's home and called 911.

2. Chaos at the Hassayampa River bottom

Hassayampa River 'anarchy': Residents want MCSO to crack down on illegal ATV racing, shootings
Residents are fed up with what they call chaos at the Hassayampa River bottom, saying illegal ATV racing, wild parties, rampant alcohol use, and shootings have plagued the area near Old US 80 and Salome Highway. FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum reports.

3. Attempted murder arrest

PD: Man accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder after shooting at fellow motorcyclist
John Ramos, 41, is accused of shooting at a fellow motorcyclist in Buckeye. It happened when police say Ramos and the victim were participating in a group motorcycle ride.

4. Reality TV star arrested

'16 & Pregnant' star charged with involuntary manslaughter in Georgia
Former "16 & Pregnant" star Whitney Purvis is accused of supplying a drug combination that led to a Georgia man's fatal overdose.

5. Double shooting investigation

2 hurt during drive-by shooting in Laveen, police say
A double shooting left two people hurt late Monday night near 35th and Southern Avenues. Police say the suspect was hospitalized after turning the gun on himself.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Another Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect
Another Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect today in the Valley. Our high will reach about 112 degrees.

