Phoenix man allegedly held his girlfriend captive; '16 and Pregnant' star arrested l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (MCSO; Rome PD)
From a Phoenix man accused of holding his girlfriend captive for weeks to a former reality television star accused of involuntary manslaughter, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 8.
1. Woman allegedly held captive for weeks
A 36-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting his girlfriend, reportedly holding her captive for at least two weeks. Timothy James Wood was arrested after the woman escaped to a neighbor's home and called 911.
2. Chaos at the Hassayampa River bottom
Residents are fed up with what they call chaos at the Hassayampa River bottom, saying illegal ATV racing, wild parties, rampant alcohol use, and shootings have plagued the area near Old US 80 and Salome Highway. FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum reports.
3. Attempted murder arrest
John Ramos, 41, is accused of shooting at a fellow motorcyclist in Buckeye. It happened when police say Ramos and the victim were participating in a group motorcycle ride.
4. Reality TV star arrested
Former "16 & Pregnant" star Whitney Purvis is accused of supplying a drug combination that led to a Georgia man's fatal overdose.
5. Double shooting investigation
A double shooting left two people hurt late Monday night near 35th and Southern Avenues. Police say the suspect was hospitalized after turning the gun on himself.
Today's weather
Another Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect today in the Valley. Our high will reach about 112 degrees.