Phoenix man arrested for stabbing two people

A man has been arrested after stabbing two people near 19th Avenue and Glendale Saturday night, Phoenix police say.

Police say Artur Mavashev, 43, was involved in a fight and stabbed a 26-year-old man, inflicting life-threatening injuries.

Another man tried to intervene and was stabbed in the foot as well. His injuries are not life threatening.

Police say Mavashev was booked into Maricopa County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault.