Phoenix man arrested in Chandler sex assault

A Phoenix man has been arrested after police say a woman was sexually assaulted in Chandler.

Chandler Police say the incident happened on Jan. 5 near Dobson and Warner Roads.

"The adult female victim described the incident, the suspect, and his vehicle to responding officers and Special Victims Unit detectives," police said.

Dexter Greyer (Chandler PD)

Investigators say detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dexter Deshon Leroy Greyer. He was found and arrested at his home in Phoenix on Jan. 17.

"There is no indication that the victim and Greyer knew each other at the time of the incident," police said.

Greyer was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including sexual assault, kidnapping, sexual abuse and criminal damage.

Map of area where the alleged incident happened