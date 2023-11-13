Phoenix man died while trying to save pets from house fire, family says

A Valley family is mourning the loss of a man who died during a house fire in Phoenix.

On Nov. 3, a fire broke out at a home near 7th and Roosevelt Streets. The family of Jack Esperanza says he ran into the burning home to try and save his dogs.

Esperanza suffered third-degree burns and was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

"I got there, and they were putting out the fire and I asked where Jack was, and they said they already took him to the hospital," said Jack's wife, Elizabeth. "You know, it's not the same to live with people as your own home and I just feel like it's all a dream like I'm gonna wake up, and he's gonna be there with my dogs."

Jack's family says they don't have insurance, and in addition to losing Jack and the pets, everything in the home was destroyed.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. You can donate by clicking here.

Where the fire happened: