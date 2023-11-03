Man suffers burn injuries in Phoenix house fire

A man has been hospitalized after being burned in a house fire in Phoenix.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 at a home near 12th and Pierce Streets. When crews got to the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

"Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, start treatment and transport the patient to a local burn center," Phoenix Fire said.

The victim is in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No further details were released.

(Phoenix Fire Dept.)

Where the fire happened: