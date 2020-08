Phoenix man found dead inside car with bullet holes, police say

article

On Aug. 29, the Phoenix Police Department said an unidentified man was found dead inside a car with bullet holes.

At around 1:10 p.m., police responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of someone who appeared to be injured in a parked car.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the car.

Investigators are asking if anyone has information related to this homicide to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.