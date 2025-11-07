Phoenix man given life sentence for murdering pregnant girlfriend and her roommate: MCAO

The Brief 53-year-old Dimas Coronado Chafino will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. Chafino was found guilty of multiple counts of murder and kidnapping, as well as burglary and disobeying orders. Chafino killed his estranged girlfriend and her roommate in 2018.



Prosecutors in Maricopa County say a man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his estranged girlfriend and her roommate.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Nov. 7, a judge sentenced 53-year-old Dimas Coronado Chafino to life in prison for the 2018 murders of Oralia Nuñez and Omar Gonzalez.

Court documents provided by MCAO show Chafino was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, a count of burglary, and a count of disobeying/resisting order or mandate of court, which is a misdemeanor.

For the charges of murder, Chafino was given a life sentence.

The backstory:

The incident happened in September 2018, according to MCAO, when Phoenix Police responded to a call at a home near Van Buren Street and 35th Avenue.

"Officers found [Nuñez] near the front door with critical injuries. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Medical staff later determined she was 24 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. Inside a back bedroom, officers located a second victim, [Gonzalez,] who had sustained severe head and neck trauma. Both victims had been shot multiple times," read a portion of MCAO's statement.

Police say at the time of the murders, officers were familiar with the home due to "repeated calls involving Order of Protection violations and threats made by Chafino against Nuñez."

Investigators say they later learned that Chafino had repeatedly threatened to kill Nuñez through messages, and also over social media.

"A valid order of protection was in place to prevent him from contacting her or their children or going to Nunez’s home," investigators wrote.

Investigators later found that Chafino had kidnapped the couple's two young sons, and fled to Mexico.

"After an extensive search, Coronado Chafino was located, arrested, and extradited to Arizona to face prosecution. The children were also located and are safe with family in Mexico," police wrote.