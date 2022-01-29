Phoenix man killed while crossing Indian School Road mid-block, police say

article

A 27-year-old man died after Phoenix Police say he crossed Indian School Road mid-block and was hit by a car on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 29.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near 49th Street.

Authorities say Anthony Vasquez was the man who was hit. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

"The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. It does not appear that speed or impairment were contributing factors to this collision," Krynsky explained.

