Expand / Collapse search

Shoplifting suspect wanted, accused of pepper spraying Metrocenter Walmart employees

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix

Silent Witness seeks shoplifting suspect accused of pepper spraying Phoenix Walmart employees

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a man accused of pepper spraying employees at the Metrocenter Walmart after stealing from the store back in December.

The suspect reportedly entered the store near Interstate 17 and Dunlap at around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 20 and shoplifted a backpack.

When he was confronted by two employees, he pepper sprayed them both before running away, police said.

The suspect is believed to be a 5'6", 150-pound Hispanic male in his early 20s with blonde and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Photos of the shoplifting suspect.

Photos of the shoplifting suspect. (Silent Witness)

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: