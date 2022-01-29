Phoenix biker crashes on South Mountain, falls 20-feet off cliff, fire department says

article

A Phoenix man was rescued on Saturday, Jan. 29 after the fire department says he crashed his bike on South Mountain and fell 20 feet down a cliff.

"Crews arrived on the scene and, due to the man’s location from his cell phone ping, decided flying to his side would be the fastest and safest for access. Firefighters found the man in critical condition with a head injury and a reported broken clavicle," says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

Once he was lifted from the area of Telegraph Pass, he was brought to safety on the ground and was taken to the hospital for further treatment by an ambulance.

No further details were made available.

The fire department, along with other local agencies, says together, they've already made four rescues on local trails by Saturday afternoon.

