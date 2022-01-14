Bicyclist dies in north Phoenix hit-and-run crash; suspect sought

Phoenix police are searching for the driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead near 12th Street and Orangewood Avenue earlier this month.

The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 14 when a man riding his electric bike fell over while trying to cross 12th Street.

As the bicyclist was attempting to get back up, he was reportedly struck by a red coupe heading northbound.

The victim, 54-year-old Stanley Fischer, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver fled the scene eastbound down Wagon Wheel Drive.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a red, older-model Porsche with severe damage to the driver's side front bumper. The car also has a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Phoenix police are searching for the driver of a red, older-model Porsche with severe damage to the driver's side front bumper in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a 54-year-old man dead. (NOTE: Not actual vehicle)

