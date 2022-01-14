Scottsdale Gold and Silver owner wanted for defrauding senior citizens

A $1000 reward is being offered for information leading to an Arizona man suspected of defrauding senior citizens.

Phoenix Police is looking for 41-year-old Michael "Mike" Kent Rowlands, owner of the Scottsdale Gold and Silver Company near Scottsdale and Greenway roads. The business is permanently closed, according to a Google listing.

Investigators say Rowlands fraudulently targeted the retirement accounts of senior citizens.

He is described as a 6'4", 310-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

