Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on New Year's Day in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on New Year's Day.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 13 that Carlos Godinez Llamas was arrested in connection to the crash that happened near El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale.
The victim's identity was not released.
MCSO said they have identified two other drivers involved in the incident, but have only arrested Llamas
Llamas was booked into jail and is accused of leaving the scene of an accident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a red Kia Optima sedan and a gray Nissan Altima possibly hit a person near El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale on Jan. 1. These images are not actual images of the suspect cars.
Related Stories:
- Mother dead, 3 boys injured after suspected DUI crash in north Phoenix
- Suspect shot after charging at Mesa PD officer while holding a large framing square
- LIST: Arizona missing persons cases - 2022
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement