Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on New Year's Day in Glendale

Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on New Year's Day.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 13 that Carlos Godinez Llamas was arrested in connection to the crash that happened near El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale.

The victim's identity was not released.

MCSO said they have identified two other drivers involved in the incident, but have only arrested Llamas

Llamas was booked into jail and is accused of leaving the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a red Kia Optima sedan and a gray Nissan Altima possibly hit a person near El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale on Jan. 1. These images are not actual images of the suspect cars.

