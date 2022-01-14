Suspect in Nogales homicide is arrested after a police chase

article

A suspect in a Nogales homicide case has been arrested after a shootout with Nogales police, authorities said.

Police said 42-year-old Gustavo Aguilar Chavez was taken into custody Tuesday.

It was unclear Thursday if Chavez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Police were called to a Nogales motel around 4 a.m. Tuesday and 43-year-old Jose Francisco Haro was found dead in a room with obvious signs of trauma.

Chavez was identified as a suspect and police later spotted him in his vehicle.

They said Chavez led officers on a high-speed chase before he abandoned his vehicle, exchanged gunfire with police and then fled the scene on foot.

He was located hiding behind a home and was arrested. Neither Chavez nor any police officers were injured.

Authorities said it’s customary for police departments to ask outside agencies to investigate incidents in which officers fire their weapons and the Arizona Department of Public Safety is taking over the investigation.

