Phoenix man shot and killed on Oct. 4, suspect sought

A man was declared dead in a Phoenix parking lot Sunday morning after he was shot by an unknown suspect, police said.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 4, officers responded to a parking lot in the area of Dunlap and 35th avenues for reports of a shooting. There, they found 21-year-old Aaron Linzy on the ground with a shooting injury.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and pronounced Linzy dead.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

