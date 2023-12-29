Phoenix metro restaurants get ready for a busy New Year's Eve

With mere days remaining in 2023, restaurants across the Valley are preparing for one of their busiest nights as New Year's Eve is a big one for the industry.

It's a lot more than just preparing a good meal, but with changing customer expectations in the age of social media, it's about preparing an Instagrammable experience, too. And many spots are doing just that this year.

"For the restaurant industry, New Year's Eve is one of the top three nights of the year," said Steve Parker with Federal American Grill.

He says business is hot New Year's Eve, but they aren't just looking to serve up a nice meal of filet or ribs on their three-course meal menu. They're dishing up an experience, too, with photo booths and more.

"We are going to have a blast at midnight. We are going to have confetti cannons, we got ice sculptures, well it’s an ice ludge. So someone will be doing shots, I’ll be doing shots, so it’s going to be a great time and a great vibe."

All in line he says with what customers expect.

'Our goal with the course of any shift, any night, is a wow factor. Where someone says, wow!"

And at Arboleda in the Scottsdale Quarter, "It's a little sphere that is the essence of olive.. and it's phenomenal."

Chefs are already whipping up their special holiday menu and preparing for some special entertainment.

"We’re charging $95 for the first seating, which is dinner only, and then we’re doing $125 for our second seating, which includes a live DJ, a live saxophone, some entertainment, some dancing, party favors, and of course, the obligatory midnight champagne, said partner Bjon Kock.

Kock says it's all part of enjoying a meal with those you love to close out another year.

"You get the best of both worlds. You are together with family, you are together with friends, and in an environment that has energy and vibe, and you're sharing it with a number of other people, but you don't have to do the cooking!"

Several restaurants around town have special menus and events to ring in the new year. Reservations are still open for some of them.

Federal American Grill

7000 E Mayo Blvd building 27, Phoenix, AZ 85054

In addition to the dance party, the restaurant is also serving a three-course meal including dishes like truffle stuffed chicken and crab cakes.

Westgate NYE event

6770 N Sunrise Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305

STK Steakhouse

7134 E Stetson Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Holiday Cheers & A La Carte Menus available on New Year’s Eve & Day

Midnight Champagne Toast, Live DJ

Arboleda's NYE dinner