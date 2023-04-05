Phoenix mobile home park evictions: Emotions erupt during City Council meeting

Emotions erupt during a Phoenix City Council meeting on Apr. 5 over possible evictions at three mobile home park sites in within the city.

We first reported on the upcoming evictions at Weldon Court in September 2022. At the time, we reported that due to redevelopment plans, residents would be evicted if they failed to leave the area by Apr. 1, 2023. That deadline has since been extended to June.

"It's pretty sad they're making us get out of our home," said Dennis Huddleston, who has lived at Weldon Court for 31 years, in an interview on Mar. 31.

Tempers flared during the meeting when nearly half of the councilmembers voted to not hear public comments. The councilmembers asked to skip public comment, after hearing seven hours of testimony.

After that request, several people began shouting at the council, demanding to be heard. Many of the more vocal people were escorted out of the building by police, while others shouted out at different times during the meeting.

During the meeting, some councilmembers suggested a moratorium on evictions, in order to give those affected a few more months to find a solution. City staff, however, says a moratorium on evictions is illegal under state law.

The city, meanwhile, is looking at offering financial help.

The mobile home park evictions come as the city has to figure out what to do with the hundreds of people who have to be removed from an area near Downtown Phoenix that is known as "The Zone."