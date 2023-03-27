Arizona court rules that City of Phoenix must keep 'The Zone' free of the homeless

article

A court in Arizona has issued a ruling in connection with a lawsuit over a portion of the city known as "The Zone."

According to court documents, The lawsuit, officially known as Freddy Brown, et al. v. City of Phoenix, was filed over allegations that Phoenix city officials "created, maintained, and/or failed to abate a public nuisance" at The Zone.

"Plaintiffs base their action on allegations, many of which are undisputed, that there is a substantial portion of homeless individuals that have moved into the area and set up semi-permanent tent encampments on the public sidewalks, public grounds, and public rights of way," read a portion of the court documents. "Plaintiffs allege, inter alia, that the City refuses to enforce criminal and

quality-of-life laws prohibiting loitering, disturbing the peace, drunken and disorderly conduct, drug use, domestic violence, and obstruction of streets, sidewalks, and other public grounds inside the Zone."

In the documents, the court states that there was limited homelessness in the area prior to 2018, and that residents generally considered the area safe. However, beginning in the 2018-2019 timeframe, the city "intentionally stopped - or at least materially decreased - enforcement of criminal, health, and other quality of life statutes and ordinances in the Zone."

The judge in the case said there has been a "dramatic increase" in violent crime at The Zone since 2018, in addition to increased public drug use, and biohazard involving human waste, food waste, trash, and certain drug paraphernalia.

Under the ruling, the City of Phoenix is ordered to not continue maintaining a public nuisance on the public property in the Zone, and maintain its public property in the area to a condition that is free of:

Tents and other makeshift structures in the public rights of way Biohazardous materials including human feces and urine, drug paraphernalia and other trash Individuals committing offenses against the public order

"The City shall devise and carry out as soon as is practicable a plan that achieves compliance with this Order," read a portion of the court documents.

In addition, the city is also ordered by a judge to cease what they deemed as arbitrary enforcement of the city code against an entity known as Phoenix Kitchens over artistic sculptures that were installed next to the entity's building.

Artistic sculpture installed in an area of Phoenix known as The Zone.

"The existing sculptures shall remain in place until the City has abated the public nuisance in the Zone or until further order of the Court," read a portion of the documents.

The judge in the case also asked city officials to be prepared to demonstrate at a bench trial on July 10, 2023 the steps they have taken, and the "material results it has achieved toward compliance with this Order."

The ruling came months after a federal judge imposed a number of restrictions on Phoenix officials with regard to homeless sweeps at The Zone. That ruling, which was issued in December 2022, preliminarily banned Phoenix city officials from:

Enforcing camping and sleeping bans against individuals who practically cannot obtain shelter, as long as there are more unsheltered individuals in Phoenix than there are shelter beds available. Seizing any property of the homeless without providing prior notice, unless the property is reasonably believed to be abandoned, presents an immediate threat to public health or safety, or is evidence of a crime of contraband. Destroying seized property without maintaining it in a secure location for a period of less than 30 days.

