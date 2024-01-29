Phoenix mother arrested after her baby died from a possible drug exposure, police say

A baby died from a possible drug exposure and his mother is accused of negligent homicide, Phoenix Police say.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, Phoenix Police responded to an apartment complex near Van Buren and 32nd streets. That's where they reportedly found a one-year-old boy, Jody Jackson, unconscious.

"The fire department responded and provided medical aid; however, Jackson died on scene. There was another child in the apartment who was unharmed," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Investigators were reportedly told by the baby's mother, Natalie Tate, 37, that she had used drugs the night before and her son "might have gained access to the container with drugs and ingested a pill."

Tate was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of negligent homicide and child abuse.

"The investigation remains active as detectives await the findings of the post-mortem exam," Sgt. Krynsky said.

Police didn't detail what drug was possibly involved in this incident.

No more information was made available.

Map of the area where the incident happened: