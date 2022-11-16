Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash

PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police motorcycle officer has been hospitalized following a crash on Wednesday that left him with serious injuries.

Police say the officer was making a left turn at the intersection of First and Pierce Streets on Nov. 16 when he was hit by a car.

The driver of the car, identified as an adult male, stayed at the scene after the crash.

The officer's injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

phx moto officer serious crash

A Phoenix Police motorcycle officer has been hospitalized following a crash on Nov. 16 that left him with serious injuries.