Phoenix motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police motorcycle officer has been hospitalized following a crash on Wednesday that left him with serious injuries.
Police say the officer was making a left turn at the intersection of First and Pierce Streets on Nov. 16 when he was hit by a car.
The driver of the car, identified as an adult male, stayed at the scene after the crash.
The officer's injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
