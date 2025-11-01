Phoenix organizations collecting food amid SNAP benefits ending

The Brief SNAP benefits have been halted for over 900,000 Arizonans, spurring immediate community-led relief efforts. Local organizations Our Voice Our Vote Arizona and the Arizona Coalition for Change are canvassing for non-perishable food donations. A food distribution event is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at First New Life Church to help those affected.



With SNAP benefits halted in Arizona, some local organizations are stepping up to make sure their neighbors don't go hungry.

Local perspective:

The Arizona Coalition for Change and Our Voice Our Vote Arizona spent time canvassing for non-perishable items on Nov. 1.

Neighbors helping neighbors—that was the theme of Saturday's canvassing event in Phoenix, with volunteers going door to door asking for non-perishable items.

The event was spurred by the halting of SNAP benefits for more than 900,000 Arizonans.

What they're saying:

"For us, we are showing up for community right now, right?" said Sena Mohammed, Executive Director of Our Voice, Our Vote Arizona and the Arizona Coalition for Change. "This is a problem that was not in their control, and so today what we know is that as a community we often times when we are in crisis, the first thing that we do is we are our own first responders."

The message is simple: give if you can, and know that if you're in need, there are helping hands in every neighborhood.

"There is hope. Hope lives here in our people," Mohammed added.

What's next:

Our Voice Our Vote Arizona and the Arizona Coalition for Change will be out canvassing again on Nov. 2 and have a distribution event on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at First New Life Church.

"Today, you know, we're showing up with immediate needs, but tomorrow we want to make sure that we're mobilizing to ensure that we're changing the structures and the systems that have put us in the crisis that we're in right now," Mohammed said.