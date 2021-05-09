Phoenix PD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Maryvale
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway, according to Phoenix Police officials, following a deadly shooting in Maryvale on the night of May 9.
According to a statement released by Sgt. Ann Justus, officers were called to an area near Thomas Road and 67th Avenue at around 8:32 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
"Upon arrival, the officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department responded and pronounced the male deceased on scene," read a portion of the statement.
Police identified the victim on Monday morning as 17-year-old Erin Carrillo Felix.
