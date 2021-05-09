Phoenix PD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Maryvale

article

An investigation is underway, according to Phoenix Police officials, following a deadly shooting in Maryvale on the night of May 9.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Ann Justus, officers were called to an area near Thomas Road and 67th Avenue at around 8:32 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

"Upon arrival, the officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department responded and pronounced the male deceased on scene," read a portion of the statement.

Police identified the victim on Monday morning as 17-year-old Erin Carrillo Felix.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters