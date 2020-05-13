Phoenix PD: 21-year-old fatally shot in west Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police have identified a man who was shot and killed on May 13 on Phoenix's west side.

The incident happened near the area of 71st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to officials, officers who arrived at the scene found an adult male dead with gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim is 21-year-old Leroy Ignacio Iribe.

Iribe had arranged to meet with a woman to make some kind of purchase when he was approached by two men who shot and killed him, officials say.

A search for the suspect is underway. According to police, the suspect may know the victim and is driving a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.

A second shooting happened the same night just after 7 p.m. near McDowell Road and 37th Avenue. A man was found dead at a home after police responded to a report of a fight.