Phoenix PD, community honors fallen and injured officers: 'Just incredible heroism'

A new memorial is honoring fallen Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge.

He was shot on Sept. 3 and died three days later from his injuries. The shooting happened near 16th Street and McDowell Road when he and his partner, Matthew Haney, were responding to a reported break-in.

Haney was also shot – he is recovering after his release from the hospital.

Suspect Saul Bal was arrested in connection to the shooting of the officers.

‘Just incredible heroism’

While the pain of losing Coolidge is still fresh, there were several groups around Phoenix spending their weekend paying respect to those who have taken a bullet while wearing their badges.

It was an emotional morning at Grace Walk Church in Phoenix on Sunday, Sept. 15, as the community gathered to honor Phoenix Police Officer Harold Boswell who was shot in the line of duty in March.

"He's doing wonderful," said Phoenix Police Interim Chief Michael Sullivan. "He's got a beautiful family. His family is here to support him."

Officer Boswell was briefly hospitalized after the shooting, but he's home now and is making a strong recovery.

Chief Sullivan said the wounds his officers take aren't just skin deep.

"It's something that will affect him for the rest of his life and I think it's important for our community to know and understand the sacrifice. It's not just the sacrifice of that day and that injury. Those injuries, those wounds, take years to heal," the chief said.

The shooting happened when Boswell, who was off-duty, tried to help two people held at gunpoint.

"Just incredible heroism, and I think it's appropriate for us to not forget. This happened back on March 29. Obviously, we're going to have a very challenging week this week where we didn't have the outcome that we would want to have," Chief Sullivan said.

‘Show everyone that we really love them’

Next week won't be easy for the department. The Phoenix Police Department will help lay to rest Officer Coolidge.

On Sunday, Charley's Heroes and other law enforcement support agencies gathered at the site where Coolidge and his partner were shot to create a memorial.

"We asked our community to come out and help to support officer Zane Coolidge and his family and the Phoenix Police Department and just show everyone that we really love them, and we care about them. It's really important for us to get the community out here and involved so that they can mourn losses like this, and they can also share their support," said Karen Judd with Charley's Heroes.

Officer Haney, Coolidge's partner, is recovering at home from his wounds. Putting his life on the line won't be forgotten.

"We want Officer Haney to know that we are here for him and supporting him all the way through his recovery," Judd said.

People are welcome to add to the memorial on McDowell Road.

