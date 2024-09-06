Phoenix Police officer shot while on duty near downtown has died

Police in Phoenix have provided a sad update to one of the two officers who were injured in a shooting earlier this week near downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Interim Chief Michael Sullivan announced the death of Officer Zane Coolidge in a statement released on the afternoon of Sept. 6. It reads:

"It is with a heavy heart and incredible sadness that I let you know of the passing of Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge #10914.

Officer Coolidge was a husband, father, son, brother, friend, and a dedicated and beloved member of the Phoenix Police Department.

Since Tuesday night’s shooting, Officer Coolidge put up a valiant fight, despite the odds being against him.

He has been surrounded by loved ones and blanketed in the prayers of this community. The injuries he sustained after the cowardly acts of another were just too much for him to overcome. Officer Coolidge’s legacy will forever be a part of this Department.

Officer Coolidge’s family is dealing with unimaginable grief. We will do everything we can to help them through their darkest hours, and we pledge that they will always be a part of the Phoenix Police Family. I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

This is also a very trying time for our Department. We have felt the outpouring of support from our community over the past few days and we know that will remain unwavering.

We will hold our heads up high and do our fallen colleague proud, by continuing to serve our community with the courage and integrity that is Phoenix Police Department."

A procession for Officer Coolidge took place during the evening hours on Sept. 6.

Officer Coolidge was a five-year veteran of the department. The other officer injured in the incident, identified as Matthew Haney, has been released from the hospital.

Mayor issues statement

After news of Officer Coolidge's death was announced, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego issued a statement on the matter. It reads:

"I am devastated by the tragic loss of Officer Zane Coolidge, who lost his life while keeping the rest of us safe from harm. I know that our entire community is mourning this loss, and on behalf of the City, I extend my deepest condolences to Officer Coolidge’s family and friends, and his brothers and sisters in the Phoenix Police Department. We will forever honor and remember his bravery and selfless service to our community. Our police officers are the best of us. They put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect us, and this loss is a stark reminder that serving in uniform comes with immense risk—and sometimes, the ultimate sacrifice. We are actively working to ensure justice is served and will continue to support our first responders and law enforcement who uphold the law."

Shooting suspect still in jail

The shooting happened on Sept. 3 near 15th Street and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say two officers responded to reports of a man breaking into a car. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect ran and jumped a fence. The officers ran after the suspect, but they were allegedly shot by the suspect, 41-year-old Saul Bal.

Bal was taken into custody after the shooting, and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.

The Phoenix Police Foundation has set up a fund where you can submit donations.

