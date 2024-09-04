Suspect accused of shooting 2 Phoenix Police officers appears in court

The Brief Two Phoenix Police officers were injured in a shooting on Sept. 3. 41-year-old Saul Bal is accused of shooting them. He denied having a gun. The community is rallying behind the officers as they recover.



One of the two Phoenix Police officers injured in a shooting on Tuesday is out of the hospital, as the other officer continues to fight for his life.

The shooting happened near 15th Street and McDowell Road. According to Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan, the two officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a car.

When they arrived, the suspect ran and jumped a fence. That's when the chief says his officers ran after the suspect, but were quickly met with gunfire.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Saul Bal.

"We are committed to completing a thorough investigation, and holding all those accountable for this heinous act," said Interim Chief Sullivan.

The department hasn't released any information about who the two officers are.

Cameras capture incident

After the shooting, the search was on for the suspect, and FOX 10 viewers sent us videos of police going door to door, scouring alleys.

"It was just scary. It was just petrifying," said Amy Coleman, who lives in the area. "I was just like, wow. It’s just such a strong police presence."

The issue of violence is one that is rather close to Coleman. Just days ago, she wrote a letter to the Phoenix City Council about violence in the neighborhood.

"I love this neighborhood, and this is a scary place to live sometimes," she said.

"It’s a tough job. It’s a dangerous job," said Phoenix City Councilmember Kevin Robinson, who was once an assistant chief for the Phoenix Police Department.

Police also said in court that body cams clearly captured Bal as the gunman. Bal was arraigned on Wednesday for attempted homicide of the two officers.

"Mr. Bal poses an extreme danger to the people in our community," said Josh Maxwell, an attorney with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

In court, Bal defended himself.

"I know they’re saying I shot at him or something like that, but I didn’t have a gun," Bal said.

"Mr. Bal, certainly I will remind you, you have a right to remain silent about what you’ve been accused of," the judge said.

A cash bail of $2 million has been set for Bal, who was out on parole for another unrelated crime. The parole, according to the judge, was set to expire on Sept. 4.

Suspect has criminal past

Besides his current legal troubles, we have uncovered a rather long criminal past for Bal.

Bal served prison time for charges of attempted burglary, unlawful use of means of transportation, disorderly conduct, and multiple drug crimes. He also served some time within the New Mexico Corrections Department, after being arrested in Riverside, Calif. in November 2023 on warrants that included being a fugitive out of state. He was released in February 2024.

Officers shot taken to nearby hospital

Both officers that were shot were taken to Banner University Medical Center, just four blocks from the shooting.

One of those officers is fighting for his life.

Blue ribbons surround the hospital showing support for the officers.

A day after the shooting, it was quiet outside the hospital, but there is anticipation as the community waits to hear how the officer listed in critical condition is doing.

Operation Blue Ribbon is calling on Valley residents to tie blue ribbons near their homes and schools, light posts and trees to stand with the officers.

This is the 11th time this year a Phoenix Police officer has been shot at, the department's chief said.

A former officer himself, Rev. Cleo Lewis has been praying for these officers and their families.

"There is a ground swell of emotion and anger at this incident," he said. "We want to let the rank and file officers know that we support their efforts to preserve law and order in our community."

Anne Ender, president of Operation Blue Ribbon, says the community is praying for the officers.

"We are here for you. We are praying for you and your families and want your family to know that we are out here. If anything is needed, we are ready to help," she said.

The 100 Club has already given these officers financial support, and will continue to do so throughout their recovery.

Mental health for officers

The news of the shooting is also impacting law enforcement members across the Valley.

Experts say there’s still some stigma surrounding mental health and law enforcement as sometimes asking for help can be a perceived sign of weakness.

That’s why professionals are encouraging those who take care of the community to take care of themselves, too.

Nathan Thompson, of Arizona Police Psychology, works with law enforcement.

"When they see one of their own getting injured or being exposed to these types of experiences, they think, ‘That could have been me if I were the first on scene, if that was my beat or right next to my beat.' That’s often their immediate response," Thompson said.

When he heard the news of the shooting, he knew right the impact would be enormous.

"It is in fact impacting supervisors, coworkers, family. The ripple effect is significant," he said.

Susan Lewis Simons is the founder of Under the Shield – an organization that provides stress coaches and support for first responders and their families.

She says this attack hit close to home.

"My immediate reaction was, who is it? I did find out which precinct. I knew that I knew people there, and fortunately, one of them called and said he was OK, but it was two of his," she said.

She says officers can struggle with processing one of their own fighting for their lives, something especially overwhelming if it's a long-time friend or coworker.

"People start taking on guilt, and then this goes home. Families don’t understand it, don’t know how to respond to it," Lewis Simons said.

This is why both professionals stress that resources are out there, and that reaching out can sometimes be the biggest act of strength.

"Asking for help doesn’t make you less tough by any sense at all," Thompson said.