2 Phoenix Police officers injured in shooting near downtown

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Brief Two Phoenix Police officers were injured in the line of duty on Sept. 3. The shooting happened near 15th Street and McDowell Road. One officer is in critical condition and the other is stable.



Two Phoenix Police officers were injured in a Tuesday night shooting just outside of downtown.

The shooting happened near 15th Street and McDowell Road on the evening of Sept. 3 around 6:30 p.m.

One officer is in critical condition and another is stable.

"This is a terrible night for the Phoenix Police Department," said ​​​​Interim Phoenix Police ​Chief Michael Sullivan​ during a news conference around 9:45 p.m. "Tonight, two of our officers were shot protecting this community."

He says the officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a car. When the two officers arrived, the suspect ran and jumped a fence. That's when the chief says his officers ran after the suspect, but were quickly met with gunfire.

He says the officer who is in stable condition, his ballistic vest helped protect him. The other officer, he says, is fighting for his life.

Search underway for suspects

Police say they're searching for the suspects who fled from the scene. Just before 9 p.m., Phoenix Police said a person had been detained.

From SkyFOX, you can see a perimeter is set up for blocks as law enforcement scours neighborhoods looking for those responsible.

Video was sent in to FOX 10 showing armed members of law enforcement, along with K-9s, searching neighborhoods for the suspects and ensuring the safety of residents.

Highway roads impacted

The exit ramp on SR 51 southbound at McDowell Road was closed for the investigation. The ramp to SR 51 northbound at the Mini-Stack was also closed.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: