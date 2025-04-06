Man recovering after being stabbed in Phoenix, PD says

The Brief A man was stabbed Sunday morning and is recovering, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a fight near 15th Avenue and Baseline Road on April 6 and that's where they found the man. A suspect has been arrested, but police haven't released a name.



What we know:

At around 7 a.m. on April 6, officers responded to reports of a fight near 15th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they got there, they found a man with at least one stab wound.

"The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in the assault was located nearby and arrested. Detectives have responded to assume the investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say what might've led up to the man being stabbed.

The suspect's name wasn't released.

