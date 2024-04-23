2 indicted in 'ambush' shooting of Phoenix Police officer

A teenager and a man have been indicted on multiple charges in connection to a shooting that left a Phoenix Police officer injured.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. on March 29 near 35th and Southern Avenues when Officer Harold Boswell responded to a report of people trying to rob two women in a parked car.

One of the suspects, who was reportedly armed with a handgun, fired multiple rounds in the direction of Boswell as he approached the group. Boswell, who was off-duty but in uniform, was struck multiple times. Police said he never discharged his weapon.

Boswell was hospitalized after the shooting. He has since been released and is recovering at home. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Phoenix PD Officer Harold Boswell

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 17-year-old Mathew Rodriguez and 19-year-old Jamiah Thomas Mower have been indicted in connection to the shooting. Rodriguez is being charged as an adult.

Both suspects are accused of armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

A third teenage suspect is being processed in juvenile court, MCAO said.

"Officer Boswell is a hero who was trying to help two victims being threatened at gunpoint," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "These defendants are a young adult and a juvenile facing very serious felonies but the danger to Officer Boswell and the victims cannot be understated."

Map of where the shooting happened